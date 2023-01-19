Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Deek and Political Director of the Israel Foreign Ministry Aliza Bin Noun have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.

“As we concluded the conference of Israeli Ambassadors, Aliza Bin Noun, the Pol. Director of the Israel MFA led our visit to the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, to join the people of Azerbaijan in commemorating Black January,” Ambassador Deek said on Twitter.





News.Az