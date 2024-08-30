Israeli jet strike Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the early hours of August 30, Israeli Air Force (IAF) jets targeted Hezbollah launchers in southern Lebanon, according to a military statement.

Following an IAF strike on one of the launchers, several rockets were fired toward Israel, with one crossing into Israeli territory, News.Az reports citing Israeli media.The rocket triggered alerts in Migdal Tefen in the Upper Galilee and landed in an open area.No injuries were reported, and the remaining rockets did not reach Israeli territory.

News.Az