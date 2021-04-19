Yandex metrika counter

Israeli journalists visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district

Israeli journalists on Monday started their trip to Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district, liberated from the Armenian occupation, Trend reports.

Israel Hayom correspondent Dean Shmuel Elmas, and political analyst for The Jerusalem Post and The Jewish Press Arye Gut will visit the Juma Mosque in Aghdam, see the ruins of the Drama Theater and the consequences of Armenian vandalism in the Museum of Bread and on the territory called "Imaret".

The journalists’ trip to Fuzuli, Zangilan, and Gubadli is scheduled for April 20.


