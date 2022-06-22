Israeli Knesset votes to dissolve in step towards snap election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel moved closer on Wednesday to its fifth election in less than four years after lawmakers gave an initial nod to dissolve parliament, with a possible comeback by former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu already dominating the campaign, News.az reports citing Hareetz.

The Knesset voted unanimously for a snap election in a preliminary reading of a bill expected to be finalised next week, after which the centrist Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, 58, will take over from Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the head of a caretaker government.

News.az

News.Az