Israeli launches attacks on Hamas' underground tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) targeted Hamas' network of underground tunnels, IDF spokesman Jonathan Conricus said, News.Az reports.

According to him, Hamas has been digging underground tunnels for years since seizing power in the Gaza Strip in 2007.

The militants have reportedly used the tunnels to transport supplies.

"The Israeli Air Force is striking many areas in Gaza. Firstly, we are striking the commanders and leaders of the organization, who are represented in the highest echelons of Hamas," Conricus added.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The attacks by Hamas militants killed more than 1,200 and injured nearly 2,700 Israelis.

The IDF declared a state of readiness for war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists. The Israeli Army's operation against Hamas goes by the codename "Swords of Iron".

