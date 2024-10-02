Israeli military announces first fatality in ground op in Lebanon

Israeli military announces first fatality in ground op in Lebanon

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the death of Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, marking the first fatality in Israel's ground operation in Lebanon.

According to the IDF, the 22-year-old, a team commander in the Egoz Commando Unit from Modi’in, was killed during a clash with Hezbollah operatives in a village in southern Lebanon, News.Az reports. The IDF has launched a limited ground operation in the border areas of southern Lebanon."In accordance with the decision of the political echelon, a few hours ago, the IDF began limited, localized, and targeted ground raids based on precise intelligence against Hezbollah terrorist targets and infrastructure in southern Lebanon. These targets are located in villages close to the border and pose an immediate threat to Israeli communities in northern Israel," the statement reads.The army stressed that "the IDF is operating according to a methodical plan set out by the General Staff and the Northern Command which IDF soldiers have trained and prepared for in recent months." "The Israeli Air Force and IDF Artillery are supporting the ground forces with precise strikes on military targets in the area," the statement adds.

