Israeli military announces killing of Hezbollah battalion commander in southern Lebanon

Israeli military announces killing of Hezbollah battalion commander in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the killing of a Hezbollah battalion commander in the southern Lebanese district of Bint Jbeil.

In their operational update, the IDF identified Hussein Muhammed Auda as the individual responsible for the rocket fire directed at Israel from various towns within the Bint Jbeil area, News.Az reports.Over the past day, IDF airstrikes reportedly eliminated 45 terrorists and destroyed 150 Hezbollah sites, which included weapons storage facilities, rocket launchers, and buildings designated for military use.

News.Az