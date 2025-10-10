Israeli military begins partial withdrawal from Gaza - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Overnight and into Friday morning, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) began pulling back troops in the Gaza Strip to previously agreed deployment lines, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

This move is part of the deal with Hamas aimed at securing the release of all hostages held by the group.

Some forces were completely withdrawn from Gaza, while others will remain at positions along the deployment lines.

The withdrawal took place under the cover of artillery shelling and airstrikes in some areas.

The IDF is expected to complete the pullback by tonight, within 24 hours of the Israeli government officially ratifying the agreement with Hamas.

Once complete, the IDF will remain in control of just over half of the Strip’s territory, or 53 percent — most of which is outside urban areas.

This includes a buffer zone along the entire Gaza border, including the Philadelphi Corridor — the Egypt-Gaza border area — along with Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahiya in the Strip’s far north, a ridge on the eastern outskirts of Gaza City, and large portions of Rafah and Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

