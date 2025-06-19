Israeli military eliminates another Hezbollah commander

+ ↺ − 16 px

Another Hezbollah commander was killed in a drone strike in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The strike in the Nabatieh area killed Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss, who the IDF said was the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank unit in the Shebaa area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“During the war, the terrorist advanced numerous attacks against the State of Israel,” including an anti-tank missile attack on Mount Dov on April 26, 2024, which killed Sharif Sawaed, an IDF civilian contractor.

“In addition, the terrorist continued to advance terror activity in southern Lebanon in a way that violated the understandings between Israel and Lebanon,” the military added. Another Hezbollah commander was killed in a separate drone strike announced earlier.

News.Az