Yandex metrika counter

Israeli military eliminates another Hezbollah commander

  • Middle East
  • Share
Israeli military eliminates another Hezbollah commander
Photo: AFP

Another Hezbollah commander was killed in a drone strike in southern Lebanon overnight, the IDF announced on Thursday.

The strike in the Nabatieh area killed Mohammad Ahmad Khreiss, who the IDF said was the commander of Hezbollah’s anti-tank unit in the Shebaa area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

“During the war, the terrorist advanced numerous attacks against the State of Israel,” including an anti-tank missile attack on Mount Dov on April 26, 2024, which killed Sharif Sawaed, an IDF civilian contractor.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      