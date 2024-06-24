Israeli military eliminates Hamas field commander in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israeli army has eliminated a field commander from the Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of the Palestinian group Hamas, in Gaza.

“Israeli aircraft eliminated Muhammad Salah, who was responsible for projects and development in Hamas' Weapons Manufacturing Headquarters,” the Israeli army said in a statement, News.Az reports.The statement said that “Salah was part of a project to develop strategic weaponry for Hamas, and he commanded a number of Hamas squads that worked on developing weapons.”Meanwhile, the army said its troops “are continuing intelligence-based, targeted operations in the Rafah area. During targeted raids in the area, the troops located large amounts of weapons.Simultaneously, the army noted that it is continuing its operational activity in central Gaza. The troops identified several fighters who were operating in the area and eliminated them in a drone strike.”

News.Az