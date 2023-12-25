Israeli military expands operation in southern Gaza Strip

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel is expanding its operation near Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Israeli military’s chief spokesman, Daniel Hagari, said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"Our forces continue to deepen the combat. In the Khan Yunis area, we are expanding our operation, uncovering tunnels, and killing terrorists," Hagari said at a news briefing as he described the fighting in Khan Yunis as complex. But "we have reached quite a few tunnels and underground sites of Hamas, encountered terrorists, killed terrorists, and will continue to deepen this today and in the coming days," he added.

