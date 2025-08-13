Israeli military greenlights expanded offensive in Gaza, spokesperson confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's military has authorized plans for an expanded operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from an IDF spokesperson on Wednesday.

"The main framework for the IDF's operational plan in the Gaza Strip," was approved by Chief of General Staff Eyal Zamir, the spokesperson said, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"The central concept for the plan for the next stages in the Gaza Strip was presented and approved, in accordance with the directive of the political echelon."

No further details about the agreed-upon plan or a timeline have been released.

However, the announcement comes days after Israel's security cabinet approved plans for the takeover of Gaza City following an all-night session.

The new operation would see the IDF move into areas where Israel believes Hamas is holding the remaining living hostages. In a statement, Netanyahu laid out "five principles" to bring about an end to the fighting in Gaza. "One, Hamas disarmed. Second, all hostages freed. Third, Gaza demilitarised. Fourth, Israel has overriding security control," he said. "And five, non-Israeli, peaceful civil administration - by that I mean a civilian administration that doesn't educate its children for terror, that doesn't pay terrorists and doesn't launch terrorist attacks against Israel," Netanyahu explained.

News.Az