Israeli military orders evacuation of 22 Lebanese villages

The Israeli military has instructed residents of 22 additional southern Lebanese villages to evacuate to areas north of the Awali River.

Residents of south Lebanon have been warned “not to return” to their homes as Israeli troops continue to engage in combat with Hezbollah in the region, the Israeli military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, stated, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media. Israeli forces continue to “target Hezbollah posts in or near your villages,” the spokesman noted. “For your own protection, do not return to your homes until further notice. Do not go south; anyone who goes south may put his life at risk.”Adraee reiterated an earlier call for health workers and medical teams in southern Lebanon to avoid using ambulances, saying they are being used by Hezbollah fighters.“We call on medical teams to avoid contact with Hezbollah members and not to cooperate with them,” he said.“The IDF affirms that the necessary actions will be taken against any vehicle transporting armed individuals, regardless of its type.”

