Israeli military reiterates call for evacuation of dozens of southern Lebanese villages

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has called on civilians in 37 villages and towns in southern Lebanon to evacuate immediately and move north of the Awali River.

In recent days, the IDF has extended evacuation calls to several locations, including areas north of the Litani River, News.Az reports.Col. Avichay Adraee, the IDF’s Arabic-language spokesman, issued a statement on X, urging civilians to leave for their safety, warning that anyone near Hezbollah operatives or facilities risks harm. "Hezbollah’s activity forces the IDF to act against it. The IDF does not wish to harm you," Adraee stated.The evacuations coincide with ongoing Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon, which the military has described as "limited, localized, and targeted raids" aimed at dismantling Hezbollah’s infrastructure near the border.Officials have expressed that the operations are intended to be short in duration. The IDF plans to notify civilians when it is safe to return.

