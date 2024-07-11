Israeli military renews strikes on southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have carried out new strikes on southern Lebanon, the army’s press service said, News.Az reports.

In response to shelling in the direction of the Israeli border settlement of Shtula, the Israeli Air Force launched strikes at the area of the settlement of Ayta ash Shab. The target was a truck carrying a rocket launcher used to fire at Israeli territory, the press service noted.In addition, airstrikes targeted various military installations near the towns of Rab El Thalathine and Odaisseh in southern Lebanon.Meanwhile, an observation post of Hezbollah Shiite militias near the village of Ramiyeh and military infrastructure in the area of Khiam were attacked.“Besides, Israeli artillery shelled several areas in southern Lebanon to remove threats,” the press service added.

News.Az