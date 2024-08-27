Israeli military rescues hostage from Gaza tunnel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel reports that its special forces have successfully freed an Israeli captive from a tunnel in the southern Gaza Strip following a "complex rescue operation," as the ongoing war, now in its 11th month, continues with no end in sight, News.Az reports citing Al Jazeera.

Kaid Farhan al-Kadi, a 52-year-old Bedouin, was abducted by the Palestinian group Hamas during its October 7 attack on Israel, the military said in a statement on Tuesday.The military said al-Kadi is in “a stable medical condition” and has been transferred to a hospital for medical checks.Al-Kadi is a resident of Rahat, a mainly Arab town. On October 7, he had been working as a guard at a warehouse in southern Israel when he was captured by Hamas-backed fighters along with some 250 other people. Israel says more than 1,100 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the attack.Israel’s offensive on Gaza since October 7 has killed more than 40,000 Palestinians and displaced 90 percent of its 2.3 million people from their homes, leaving hundreds of thousands in makeshift shelters.“We are committed to seizing every opportunity to bring the hostages back to their homes,” Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement on X.Hamas is still holding approximately 110 captives, about a third of whom are believed to be dead. Most of the rest were released in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel during a ceasefire last November.

News.Az