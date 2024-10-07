Israeli military resumes targets on Hezbollah targets in Beirut
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have resumed airstrikes in the Lebanese capital Beirut."The IDF is currently conducting a targeted strike in the Dahieh area, a key stronghold of Hezbollah terrorists. Further details will follow," the military said in a statement, News.Az reports.
Earlier, the Israeli military announced the commencement of another series of extensive strikes aimed at Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.
On September 28, the Shiite movement Hezbollah confirmed the death of its leader, Hassan Nasrallah , as a result of an Israeli Air Force strike on the organization's underground headquarters in southern Beirut. This attack marked the culmination of years of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, escalating into an open front in southern Lebanon to support the Palestinian resistance.
The IDF launched a ground operation in Lebanon this week, while Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.