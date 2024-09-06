Israeli military strikes Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said its fighter jets delivered strikes on a Hezbollah weapons warehouse in the Leida are of southern Lebanon overnight on September 6.

IDF jets also struck Hezbollah military installations in Aita al-Shab and Yarin, also located in southern Lebanon, the military said in a statement, News.Az reports.IDF artillery units further shelled several locations across the region.

