Israeli military strikes over 75 targets in Gaza Strip

Palestinians gather at the site of an Israeli strike on a house in Jabalia, in the northern Gaza Strip (Mahmoud Issa /Reuters)

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday that its air force struck more than 75 targets across the Gaza Strip over the past day.

According to the statement, the targets included militants, rocket launchers, military compounds, weapons storage facilities, and other military infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Palestinian official news agency WAFA reported that at least 16 Palestinians were killed and dozens more wounded in Israeli airstrikes throughout the Gaza Strip early Friday morning.

The IDF's statement added that its ground forces, operating with intelligence support from the Israel Security Agency, were continuing their operation throughout the enclave.

