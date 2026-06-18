Israeli military to maintain presence in southern Lebanon: Report

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The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain a presence in a security zone in southern Lebanon in order to ensure the protection of northern Israel, according to a military source, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

“The IDF will continue to maintain its presence in the security zone [in Lebanon] in light of operational needs, in order to neutralize threats to its soldiers and ensure the effective defense of northern Israel,” the source said.

At the same time, the source noted that “the IDF will continue to neutralize threats to soldiers and the civilian population of the State of Israel identified outside the security zone.”

The source also added that further steps are still being discussed in direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon, and that representatives of the parties are expected to meet next week.

News.Az