Israeli military uses tear gas as Druze civilians breach Syria border – VIDEO

Israeli troops use tear gas to disperse the crowds as Druze attempt to cross the Syrian border on the Golan Heights near Majdal Shams on July 16, 2025 (Photo by Jalaa MAREY / AFP)

Tensions are rising on the Israeli-Syrian border as dozens of Druze civilians breached the border barrier and crossed into Syria.

Video footage from the scene shows hundreds of individuals gathering in the area, News.Az reports, citing Israeli media.

In response, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) are using riot dispersal methods, including tear gas, to regain control of the increasingly chaotic situation.

News.Az