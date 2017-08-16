Israeli Minister: Knesset committee unlikely to recognize Armenian genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Jerusalem Affairs and Minister of Environmental Protection of Israel Ze'ev Elkin said Knesset is unlikely to recognize the fictitious "Armenian genocide”.

Report informs that the Israeli official expressed such an opinion in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine, responding to a question about the probability of recognition of the Ukrainian Holodomor as genocide.

"I do not think that some kind of declarative decision on the Holodomor will be taken, as well as on other difficult tragic pages in the history of these or those peoples, because this does not correspond to our parliamentary tradition. In our parliamentary tradition, as a rule, such kind of declarations are not accepted”, Elkin said.

According to him, the issue of recognizing the "Armenian genocide" was discussed several times in the Knesset, but no final decision was taken.

"The Israeli parliament believes that issues of the past should be decided not by politicians, but by professionals, as part of the professional discourse," Elkin said.

News.Az

News.Az