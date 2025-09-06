Israeli Minister praises destruction of Gaza residential tower

+ ↺ − 16 px

Itamar Ben-Gvir, Israel’s far-right Minister of National Security, has publicly celebrated the demolition of a multistorey residential building in Gaza City by Israeli forces.

Ben-Gvir posted a video of the Mushtaha Tower being flattened on social media on Friday, accompanied by an Israeli flag emoji and a flexed bicep symbol, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to reports, the tower – one of Gaza City’s tallest buildings – was struck by two missiles fired from F-16 fighter jets.

The building had been providing shelter for Palestinians who were forcibly displaced following repeated evacuation orders, according to the tower’s management.

News.Az