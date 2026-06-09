Israeli navy arrests 9 fishermen off Gaza coasts

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The Israeli navy has detained nine fishermen while they were working in waters off the coasts of Gaza City and Deir al-Balah, continuing actions that fishermen say hinder their ability to work and earn a living, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

According to Gaza’s fishermen’s committees, the detained fishermen were taken to an undisclosed location following their arrest at sea.

The detentions are part of what Palestinian fishermen describe as ongoing violations against those working in the Gaza Strip’s fishing sector, including arrests, gunfire incidents, and the seizure of fishing equipment.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli land, sea, and air blockade since 2007. Restrictions on the territory have intensified since Israel launched its military campaign in Gaza in October 2023.

News.Az