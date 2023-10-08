Israeli PM asks Palestinians to leave Gaza, saying army to turn Hamas sites ‘into rubble’

Israeli PM asks Palestinians to leave Gaza, saying army to turn Hamas sites ‘into rubble’

Israeli PM asks Palestinians to leave Gaza, saying army to turn Hamas sites ‘into rubble’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked Palestinians to leave the Gaza Strip on Saturday and said the army will turn Hamas sites “into rubble”, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

“We will turn all the places in which Hamas is based … all the places Hamas is hiding in, acting from into rubble,” Netanyahu said in a televised address to the nation.

He called on Palestinians in the area to “leave now.”

“This war will take time, it will be difficult. Challenging days are ahead of us,” he said.

News.Az