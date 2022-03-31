Israeli PM expected to visit Turkiye in mid-May

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to visit Turkiye in mid-May, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with A Haber TV channel, News.Az reports.

Cavusoglu said a decision on Turkiye’s appointment of an ambassador to Israel will be made during Bennett’s visit.

The minister said Palestine also favors the normalization of Turkiye-Israel relations.

“Palestinians also know that if we have a dialogue with Israel, Turkiye will make serious efforts to resolve this issue,” Cavusoglu said, pledging Ankara’s continued efforts towards finding a two-state solution.

News.Az