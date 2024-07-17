Israeli PM Netanyahu vows to intensify pressure on Hamas

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to intensify pressure on Hamas in war-torn Gaza.

Netanyahu, in remarks during a state commemorative event, defended Israel’s approach during the more than nine-month war, saying “Hamas is under pressure,” News.Az reports citing AFP.“They are under increasing pressure because we are hurting them, eliminating their top commanders and thousands of terrorists.“They are under pressure because we are remaining firm in our demands, despite all the pressure,” he added, in an apparent reference to a chorus of international concern over the toll in the war since Hamas’ October 7 attacks.“This is exactly the time to increase the pressure even more, to bring home all the hostages – the living and the dead – and to achieve all the war objectives,” Netanyahu said.

