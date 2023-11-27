Israeli PM offers to extend humanitarian pause if 10 hostages freed for each additional day

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Sunday that his government would accept an extension of the humanitarian pause in Gaza in exchange for the release of more hostages, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Netanyahu said in a video statement published by his office that he spoke by phone with US President Joe Biden and told him an extension would be accepted in exchange for the release of 10 hostages for each additional day of the pause.

He stressed that after the pause, Israel would continue its military operations with the ultimate aim of eliminating the Palestinian group Hamas and seeing to it that all of the remaining hostages are returned.

News.Az