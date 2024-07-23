Israeli PM to meet Biden on Thursday, Trump on Friday

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet United States President Joe Biden on Thursday at the White House, the Prime Minister’s Office said on Tuesday.

The meeting between the two leaders, their first since Biden visited Israel after the October 7 attack by Hamas, is scheduled for 1 p.m. local time (8 p.m. in Israel).The White House also gave its first formal confirmation of the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, saying it will take place on Thursday afternoon and that afterwards the two leaders will meet the families of the American hostages. Roughly a dozen of them are in town for Netanyahu’s speech and have demanded that he use the address to announce his approval of the hostage deal currently on the table.The meeting was originally expected to take place on Tuesday, but Biden was only returning to Washington on Tuesday afternoon from Delaware, where he has been quarantining after a bout with COVID.Separately, after confusion spurred by a series of posts by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, an Israeli official said that the meeting between the former US president and Netanyahu will take place on Friday at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.Trump had posted shortly before that his meeting with Netanyahu would be on Wednesday, then posted that it would be on Thursday. Minutes later, the candidate wrote on Truth Social that “at the request of Bibi Netanyahu, we have switched this meeting to Friday, July 26.”Responding to criticism over the timing of Netanyahu’s Friday meeting with Trump in Florida — which falls on the birthday of his son Yair, who lives in Miami — his office put out a statement that “it is of great importance to the State of Israel that the prime minister will meet with President Biden and the two leading candidates for the US presidency.”Netanyahu will have to stay in the US over the Jewish Sabbath because of the Friday meeting. According to Channel 13, he will only spend a few hours in Florida, and return to Washington to spend Shabbat there.“On Thursday, the White House scheduled a meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu at 1 p.m., and a meeting with the vice president is scheduled for the afternoon,” said the PMO. “Therefore, the only possibility to meet with Donald Trump is on Friday.”“Since it is not possible to fly on Shabbat, the delegation will return to Israel immediately at the end of Shabbat,” insisted Netanyahu’s office.

News.Az