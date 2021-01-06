Israeli political scientist calls Armenian FM’s visit to Karabakh ‘provocation’

+ ↺ − 16 px

Undoubtedly, Armenian Foreign Minister Ara Ayvazyan’s illegal visit to Khankendi constitutes a flagrant violation of the agreement reached following the Second Karabakh War, Israeli political scientist Mikhail Finkel told News.Az.

Finkel called the Armenian minister’s illegal visit to Azerbaijan’s Karabakh region a provocation.

“There can be no two opinions. I consider this to be a complete provocation, there is not the slightest doubt about it. But the question is different, why is the Armenian side doing this? This is to show your impunity and visit the cities that are Azerbaijani from the point of view of international law. They just want to make Azerbaijan angry. It is not even ruled out that they have thoughts that a conflict may break out and Armenia can, if lucky, confront Azerbaijan and Russia. However, I am sure that all this will not happen. The wise policy of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will not let this happen,” the political scientist added.

News.Az