Israeli premier receives Azerbaijani foreign minister

On the sidelines of his official visit to Israel, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the situation in the region.

