Israeli premier receives Azerbaijani foreign minister
- 29 Mar 2023 09:14
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 183193
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/israeli-premier-receives-azerbaijani-foreign-minister Copied
On the sidelines of his official visit to Israel, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov was received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Israel, as well as the situation in the region.