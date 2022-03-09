Israeli president arrives in Turkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday arrived in Turkiye, becoming the first Israeli leader to visit in 14 years, News.Az reports.

The Israeli president was welcomed by the Turkish presidential spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin, and other officials at Ankara’s Esenboga airport.

Herzog is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss ways to rebuild relations.

The two-day visit is considered a landmark event towards the normalization of Turkiye-Israel relations.

News.Az