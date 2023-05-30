Israeli President Isaac Herzog pays respect to Azerbaijani martyrs
President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog and his wife Michal Herzog have today visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku, News.Az reports.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Israeli President here.
The Israeli President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.
A military orchestra of the Ministry of Defense played the national anthems of Israel and Azerbaijan.
President Isaac Herzog and First Lady Michal Herzog enjoyed a panoramic view of Baku as they were informed on the history of the Alley of Martyrs and redevelopment works in the capital of Azerbaijan.