Israeli president visits soldiers near Gaza

Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited troops stationed in the buffer zone along the land borders with the Gaza Strip on Monday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Herzog published a photo on his X account showing him writing “We trust you" in Hebrew on an artillery shell in a show of support for their efforts.

"I would like to thank you. It is not easy at all, and it is not to be taken for granted that people have been here for over two months," he told the soldiers.

He added that the soldiers must receive full support while they are on the front lines and once they return from duty.

