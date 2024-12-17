Israeli regime will be eradicated, warns Iran’s Khamenei

+ ↺ − 16 px

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei warned that the criminal regime of Israel would be eradicated.

Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with a group of Iranian women from various walks of life at Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyah, News.Az reports, citing Iranian media. The meeting was held on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the daughter of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), Hazrat Zahra (SA)."The perception of the United States, the Israeli regime, and some of their allies that resistance has come to an end is completely false," the Iranian religious leader said, adding that the one who will be eradicated is Israel."The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran understood that the Revolution cannot be defeated with hard methods, they went to soft methods such as propaganda, temptations, and dishonesty, he said elsewhere in his remarks," he added.Khamenei also called on Iranian women to consider themselves responsible for defending women's issues and preserving the values.

News.Az