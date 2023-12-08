Israeli says its losses in Gaza ground operation exceed 90

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has lost 91 servicemen in fighting with the radical Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the ground operation in late November, the army's press service said, News.Az reports citing TASS.

According to the latest figures, one servicemen died in northern Gaza and the other in southern Gaza. The total number of Israeli army casualties since the conflict escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas militants has exceeded 400.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7 when militants from the Gaza Strip-based radical Palestinian movement Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 200 hostages, including women, children and the elderly.

