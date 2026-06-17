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Israeli settlers torch mosques, attack homes in West Bank raids

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Israeli settlers torch mosques, attack homes in West Bank raids
Source: AFP

Israeli forces and settlers have carried out a series of raids and attacks across the occupied West Bank, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Israeli soldiers arrested at least six people during incursions into Qalqilya, Nablus, Beit Iksa, Beit Qad, and Beit Ta’mir.

Israeli settlers reportedly set fire to mosques in the villages of Jiljilya and Mazraa al-Nubani. The extent of the damage has not yet been confirmed.

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In Beita, settlers also attacked Palestinian residents, leaving four people injured.

Separately, Israeli soldiers bulldozed land in central Jenin for a second consecutive day.

Israeli authorities also established a new military checkpoint east of Bethlehem, causing disruptions to traffic movement.

In addition, settlers vandalized Palestinian property, including homes and vehicles in the villages of Burin and Beita.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

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