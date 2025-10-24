Israeli strike kills Hezbollah commander in S. Lebanon

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Israel Defense Forces said in a statement that it struck and killed a senior Hezbollah commander in southern Lebanon on Friday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Abbas Hassan Karky, the logistics commander of Hezbollah's Southern Front headquarters, was killed in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, the statement said.

It claimed that Karky led efforts to rebuild Hezbollah's combat capabilities in recent months. "He was also responsible for reestablishing the organization's force structure and for managing the transfer and storage of weapons in southern Lebanon."

Lebanon's National News Agency reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle on a road in southern Lebanon on Friday, killing Abbas Hassan Karky.

A Lebanese security source confirmed to Xinhua that Karky was a Hezbollah official, without providing further details.

A ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, largely halting clashes triggered by the Gaza war. However, the Israeli army continues to conduct occasional strikes in Lebanon, citing operations against Hezbollah "threats," while maintaining forces at five main positions along the Lebanese border.

