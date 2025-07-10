Israeli strike near Gaza clinic kills 16 as truce talks stall

Palestinian newborns share an incubator at Al-Helou hospital due to fuel crisis, according to medics, amid the Israeli military offensive, in Gaza City, July 10, 2025. REUTERS

An Israeli airstrike near a medical center in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, killed at least 16 Palestinians, including six children, local health officials reported Thursday. The attack comes amid ongoing but stalled ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas in Qatar.

Gaza’s health ministry, run by Hamas, said the strike hit civilians seeking treatment, leaving many with critical injuries, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israel’s military said it targeted a militant involved in the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack and acknowledged reports of civilian casualties, adding that the incident is under review.

At Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, grieving relatives described how loved ones were killed while visiting the clinic. “She was only getting treatment,” said a mother whose daughter died in the strike.

The UN and rights groups have repeatedly condemned Israeli strikes on health facilities. Gaza’s health system is on the brink, with doctors at al-Shifa hospital warning of a fuel shortage that could endanger newborns in shared incubators.

Despite international pressure, ceasefire talks remain deadlocked. A senior Israeli official in Washington said an agreement could take weeks, while a Palestinian negotiator described the process as in crisis, with key issues unresolved, including Israel’s potential continued occupation of Gaza.

Since the start of the war, over 57,000 Palestinians have been killed, according to Gaza’s health authorities, while Israel says Hamas’ 2023 attack killed around 1,200 people and led to the capture of 250 hostages.

News.Az