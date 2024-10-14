Israeli strike on Gaza school claims at least 22 lives

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli strike on a school used as a shelter for displaced Palestinians in central Gaza has resulted in the deaths of at least 22 people, including 15 children, according to officials.

The site in Nuseirat camp was struck by a volley of artillery on Sunday, killing entire families and wounding dozens more, News.Az reports, citing BBC. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it was looking into the reports.Earlier, five children were reportedly killed by a drone strike while playing on a street corner in northern Gaza.A civil defence spokesman said the attack on al-Mufti school, where hundreds of displaced people from around Gaza were sheltering, had injured at least 80 people and more than a dozen were killed.The UN agency for Palestinian refugees, Unrwa, said the school-turned-shelter was meant to be used to administer polio vaccines.Monday's rollout is the second stage in the UN's polio campaign in central Gaza, which is where most residents are now living and where the first case of polio in two decades was recently discovered in an unvaccinated baby. In a separate Israeli strike , four people were killed and dozens more injured at the al-Aqsa hospital in central Gaza. Israel said it carried out a "precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a command and control centre" inside a site previously used as a hospital.

News.Az