Israeli strikes hit Beirut suburbs following evacuation orders

Early Friday, at least 10 strikes targeted Beirut's southern suburbs after the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for buildings in the Hezbollah stronghold.

The strikes come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met visiting US officials to discuss a possible deal to end the war in Lebanon with the death toll mounting on both sides of the border, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. The raids left massive destruction in the targeted areas, as dozens of buildings were levelled to the ground, in addition to the outbreak of fires.The strikes targeted the suburban areas of Ghobeiry and Al-Kafaat, the Sayyed Hadi Highway, the vicinity of the Al-Mujtaba Complex and the old airport road, it added.The Israeli military has repeatedly bombarded south Beirut in recent weeks, while also carrying out deadly strikes elsewhere in the capital and across Lebanon.During talks on Thursday, Israeli leader Netanyahu told US envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk that any Lebanon deal must guarantee Israel's longer-term security.Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant also separately met the Americans, saying in a statement that their discussions focused on "security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza".

