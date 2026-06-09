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Israeli strikes kill at least 14 in southern Lebanon

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Israeli strikes kill at least 14 in southern Lebanon
Photo: Anadolu Ajansı

Israeli strikes on southern Lebanon have killed at least 14 people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry, amid escalating cross-border tensions involving Israel, Iran, and Hezbollah. The attacks come after Iran warned it could strike Israel again if bombing continued, while Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, said it had targeted Israeli troops inside Lebanon but did not claim any attacks on Israeli territory. News.Az reports, citing France 24.


News.Az 

By Leyla Şirinova

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