Israeli strikes kill at least 17 in Gaza

A major air raid targeted Khan Yunis and surrounding areas in southern Gaza, killing six and injuring dozens more, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Among the sites struck was the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Yunis.

According to Dmitry Gendelman, an adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, the IDF has entered the “decisive phase” of Operation Gideon’s Chariots, aimed at dismantling the Hamas militant infrastructure. Gendelman stated that ground forces are advancing deep into Gaza, executing “pinpoint strikes” on Hamas facilities and securing key positions.

Over the past week, Israeli airstrikes have destroyed hundreds of targets, including weapons warehouses, tunnels, and rocket launch sites.