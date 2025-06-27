Israeli strikes kill over 70 in Gaza in past day

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 72 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours.

The strikes hit a refugee tent camp in the al-Masawi humanitarian zone near Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, affecting civilians from central parts of the enclave, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Officials in Gaza stated that in the past month alone, at least 549 Palestinians have been killed while seeking humanitarian aid, with more than 4,000 others wounded. The continued violence has further deepened the humanitarian crisis in the besieged territory.

On March 18, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported widespread strikes on Hamas strongholds in the Gaza Strip, thus ending the truce established in January this year. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said that Israel had renewed military operations in Gaza after Hamas rejected the US proposals put forward by mediators and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

News.Az