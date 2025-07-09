Israeli strikes on Gaza claim at least 95 lives in past day

Palestinians inspect the site of an overnight Israeli strike on a school sheltering displaced people, in Bureij refugee camp, in the central Gaza Strip, July 8, 2025 (Ramadan Abed/ Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 95 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

The ongoing attacks have particularly targeted tents housing displaced people, further intensifying the humanitarian crisis in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Since May 27, Gaza’s government has confirmed 751 deaths and over 4,900 injuries, many occurring while civilians were attempting to receive aid from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which was established with Israeli and U.S. involvement.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, the enclave's total death toll has passed 57,500, and almost 136,900 people have been injured in military operations. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the launch of Operation Gideon's Chariots in the northern and southern parts of the enclave on May 18. Its stated goal is the total defeat of Hamas and the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza. According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the operation aims to establish Israeli control of the entire Gaza.

News.Az