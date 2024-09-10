Israeli strikes on Gaza humanitarian zone kill dozens

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli strikes set tents ablaze and buried Palestinian families alive under sand in a safe in a zone in southern Gaza before dawn on Tuesday, killing or wounding scores of people, according to Palestinian officials.

Israel said it had struck a command centre for Hamas fighters who it said had infiltrated the humanitarian area in al-Mawasi, a vast camp on sandy soil where the military has told hundreds of thousands of Palestinians to shelter since ordering them out of their homes. Hamas denied any fighters were present, News.Az reports citing Reuters.The Gaza civil emergency service said it believed at least 65 people had been killed or wounded, but it could not provide a breakdown of the casualties because many people had been buried and were still missing under the sand. Israel disputed the casualty figures.Rescuers dug with shovels through the night, searching for bodies and survivors buried where the strike had blasted a crater the size of a small football pitch.Tents in the surrounding area had been completely incinerated, leaving only their metal frames dusted with ghostly ash in a wasteland littered with debris. A car had been completely buried, only its top visible beneath the sand.In the morning, mourners at a nearby hospital wailed over bodies heaped in white plastic bags or wrapped in bloodstained shrouds.The Hamas-run Gaza government media office put the number of fatalities at more than 40. It said that at least 60 others were wounded in the strikes and many remained missing.Residents and medics said the camp was struck by five or six missiles or bombs.The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught fire. It said the estimated 65 victims included women and children but did not immediately provide a breakdown of deaths and injuries.There was no immediate comment from the Gaza health ministry, which compiles casualty figures. Earlier, the Hamas-aligned Shehab News Agency said 40 Palestinians were killed.

