Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 95

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill at least 95

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli air strike on Al-Baqa cafeteria, where Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 39 people were killed, including women and children (Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israeli forces launched a series of deadly airstrikes across Gaza on Tuesday, targeting a cafe, a school, and food distribution centers, resulting in the deaths of at least 95 Palestinians.

In a separate attack, a hospital was struck, leaving several people wounded, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

At least 62 of the victims of Monday’s attacks were in Gaza City and the north of the territory.

The figure includes 39 people who were killed in an Israeli strike on a seaside cafe, Al-Baqa cafeteria, in northern Gaza City. Dozens more were wounded. Among the dead was journalist Ismail Abu Hatab, as well as women and children who had gathered at the cafe. One witness said that Israeli fighter jets carried out the strike. “We found people torn apart,” said Yahya Sharif. “This place wasn’t affiliated with anyone – no politics and no military association whatsoever. It was packed with people including children for a birthday party.” The bombing flattened the cafe and left a huge crater in the ground. Also on Monday, Israeli forces carried out an air strike on a food distribution warehouse in the Zeitoun neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing at least 13 people who were trying to get rations. The Israeli military also bombed the Yafa school in Gaza City, which was sheltering hundreds of displaced Palestinians.

News.Az