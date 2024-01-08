Israel’s chief of general staff says attacks on Gaza to continue throughout 2024

Israel’s military chief said Sunday that the war in Gaza will likely continue throughout the year, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Army Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi spoke about Israel’s attacks on Gaza during a visit to the occupied West Bank, according to a statement from the Israeli army.

He said 2024 will be "tough.”

"We will be at war in Gaza. We will fight in Gaza all year, that's for sure,” he emphasized.

Halevi indicated that the army, which is responsible for the return of displaced people in northern Israel, will carry out this task "by putting pressure on Hezbollah." Otherwise, "another war will be sparked."

Israeli Army spokesperson Daniel Hagari said Saturday that the army was focused on "dispersing Hamas" in the central part of the Gaza Strip and in the south, suggesting that "the military structure of Hamas has been completely disbanded" in the northern Gaza Strip.

