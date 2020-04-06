Israel's coronavirus death toll exceeds 50

+ ↺ − 16 px

As cases continue to rise, the government reached several new decisions regarding the coronavirus pandemic, including increased lockdown measures in several cities, The Jakarta Post reported.

The coronavirus death toll climbed to 51 on Monday morning, as confirmed cases of the virus increased to 8,611, including 141 patients in severe condition.

Critically, 107 patients currently require a ventilator - an increase of less than 1% during the past 24 hours.

