Israel's coronavirus death toll spikes to 110

Five people died overnight and within the early hours of Monday morning, bringing the country’s death toll to 110, Jerusalem Post reported.

In addition, the Health Ministry reported 11,235 people with the virus - 181 in serious condition, including 133 on ventilators.

A total of 7,680 tests were carried out between Sunday and Monday morning, the Health Ministry said, up from less than 6,000 a few days before. The ministry said it is targeting 10,000 daily tests during the Passover holiday.

The news comes on the backdrop of remarks by Health Ministry deputy director-general Itamar Grotto, who told Ynet on Sunday that, “I think we can say that we’ve pretty much succeeded in the stage of stopping the spread” of the coronavirus.

